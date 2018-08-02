Three chaddi gang members held, Rs 3.5 lakh cash seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Using high-end technology, the Rachakonda police on Wednesday arrested three members of the notorious Chaddi Gang belonging to Gujarat and detected 28 offences that took place in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Police seized gold, silver and cash, total worth Rs 3.5 lakh from the accused. With the notorious gang members involved in thefts and robberies, the police had kept a close vigil for six months on movements of gang members and visited five states Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Gujarat as part of the investigation.

“After special teams obtained clues based on high-end technology and physical work, our teams traced movements of the offenders in Dahod district and mounted physical and technical surveillance on the movements of offenders, as they were moving in very remote places. Teams were back to the city by mounting a strong human and technical information system,’’ said Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat. Speaking to media persons, the Police Commissioner said that police received information that three non-Telugu speaking persons were moving under suspicious circumstances near ORR in Adibatla police limits. Immediately, SOT team rushed to the spot and they surrounded the area with their teams. After a thorough search, police arrested three suspects.

“During the probe, they falsely revealed that they belong to Madhya Pradesh and had come for labour work. Papillion figure print technology was put in to use to verify the criminal antecedent and it was noticed that the fingerprints of two persons identified with the un-identical chance prints, which were collected by FPB experts from scene of offences in various crimes. On thorough interrogation, they revealed their names as Kishan Badhiya, Ravoji and Bharath Singh of Gujarat state and they confessed that they came to Hyderabad to commit property offences.”

Cases detected

Rachakonda Commissionerate

8 cases including one Dacoity case.

Cyberabad Commissionerate 4 cases

Hyderabad Commissionerate one case

Andhra Pradesh state 15 cases