Home Cities Hyderabad

Acid attack on private school teacher; shifted to SD hospital

Unidentified masked suspects threw acid onto a private school teacher’s face at Chintal under Jeedimetla police station limits.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Surya Kumari. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified masked suspects threw acid onto a private school teacher’s face at Chintal under Jeedimetla police station limits. The victim Surya Kumari(45) received rashes on her face and was rushed to a private hospital in Kukatpally. On being informed by the hospital, the police rushed to the hospital and collected her details. 

ACP Balanagar T Goverdhan said the victim complained of irritation in the eyes and is being shifted to Sarojini Devi Eye hospital for better treatment. “There are no injuries on the face. She has irritation in the eyes, but not able to tell if the acid fell in the eyes. As a preventive measure, we shifted her to SD eye hospital.” he said.

According to police, Surya Kumari, was teaching tuition in rented a room near Sanskar School. On Thursday night around 7.30 PM, an unidentified person came to the tuition centre and called her out to talk to her. When she came out, two persons with handkerchiefs on their faces, suddenly threw acid on her face and fled from the spot. Police registered a case and are analysing the CCTV footage obtained from cameras in the surrounding areas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Acid attack Kukatpally Private School Teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release