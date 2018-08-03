Acid attack on private school teacher; shifted to SD hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified masked suspects threw acid onto a private school teacher’s face at Chintal under Jeedimetla police station limits. The victim Surya Kumari(45) received rashes on her face and was rushed to a private hospital in Kukatpally. On being informed by the hospital, the police rushed to the hospital and collected her details.

ACP Balanagar T Goverdhan said the victim complained of irritation in the eyes and is being shifted to Sarojini Devi Eye hospital for better treatment. “There are no injuries on the face. She has irritation in the eyes, but not able to tell if the acid fell in the eyes. As a preventive measure, we shifted her to SD eye hospital.” he said.

According to police, Surya Kumari, was teaching tuition in rented a room near Sanskar School. On Thursday night around 7.30 PM, an unidentified person came to the tuition centre and called her out to talk to her. When she came out, two persons with handkerchiefs on their faces, suddenly threw acid on her face and fled from the spot. Police registered a case and are analysing the CCTV footage obtained from cameras in the surrounding areas.