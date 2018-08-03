HC to the rescue of zoo animals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Express published the picture of a baboon chewing on a plastic bag inside the Nehru zoo park, a division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian, has decided to hear a PIL taken up on suo motu basis on Tuesday.

The photograph, published in these columns on July 25, was taken by Express photographer Vinay Madapu.

In the taken up case, it is requested that the Court call for records and remarks from the respondent authorities relating to and in connection with the above news item, and to issue necessary directions to the authorities concerned for implementation of ban on usage of plastic bags/covers.

The secretary to ministry of forest and environment, curator of Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, state chief secretary, principal secretary to municipal administration and urban development, chief conservator of forest, member secretary of Telangana state pollution control board and GHMC commissioner were named as the respondents by the high court.