Liquor production back on line in distilleries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The day after shutting down the production of liquor, the 11 distilleries in Telangana have resumed the activity from Thursday after meeting principal secretary and commissioner of Telangana Prohibition and Excise department Somesh Kumar.There are 18 distilleries in the state.

Eleven distilleries, which produce 26 lakh cases of liquor per month had stopped their production, on Wednesday requesting that the DET to be reduced from `2 per proof litre to `1. It was in 2016 that the tax was increased from Rs 1 to Rs 2. Distilleries' owners met principal secretary Somesh Kumar. They were informed that an officers committee was formed seven days ago to find how DET could be restructured and they were asked to put their views forward as well.