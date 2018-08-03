Minor fire in Jazeera airways flight

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 145 passengers aboard a Jazeera airways aircraft had a narrow escape after a minor fire that broke out in one of its engines when it landed at RGIA, Hyderabad. Timely response from the pilot by shutting down the engine prevented the fire from spreading further.

Jazeera Airways’ India spokesperson said, “What took place was what the airline industry commonly refers to as a tailpipe flare. Our pilot immediately followed standard operating procedure by switching off fuel and ignition.” According to sources, the flight (J9 608), developed a fire in the right engine after the craft landed at taxiway.