 Multiplexes cock a snook at government on MRP; legal metrology departments continues ‘crusade’

 More than the single-screen theatres, multiplexes have not given heed to the order issued by the legal metrology department on July 20 on several aspects relating to unfair trade practices.

Published: 03rd August 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Metrology dept officials raiding multiplexes in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Multiplexes in the city continue to charge exorbitant prices for the food products sold on their premises. This is in violation of legal metrology departments’(LMD) recent order to multiplexes and single-screen theatres to display and sell products at the maximum retail price (MRP) as mentioned by the manufacturer. More than the single-screen theatres, multiplexes have not given heed to the order issued by the legal metrology department on July 20 on several aspects relating to unfair trade practices including the display of multiple brands of a similar brand. 

On the first day of surprise inspections, 54 cases were registered against 17 multiplexes among which three were single screen theatres. In total, seven teams were deployed to conduct surprise checks in GHMC and HMDA limits on August 2. The raids will continue on August 3. At GVK One in Banjara Hills, the officials found out that water bottles were sold at more than the MRP. Besides, canned cold drinks were overpriced and there was no visibility of product details on the products.  “A water bottle of Kinley brand with an MRP of `19 is sold at `60, which is a violation.

Despite instructions, only one brand of the water bottle is displayed which amounts to unfair trade practice,” said RG Bhaskar Reddy, assistant controller of legal metrology. Cases were registered for non-compliance with the legal metrology department’s Packaged Commodities Act. Notices were issued to multiplexes and `25,000 fine would be imposed for the first offence. The names of multiplexes and the number of cases registered are: Prasads I-Max (2), PVR Galleria (3), PVR Icon (3), GVK One (6), Big Cinema (6), Mahalaxmi (3), BBK Multiplex (1), Asian Cinema Square (1), Asian Radhika (2), Cine Polis - Malkajgiri (4), Talluri (1), Special Cinema (2), Asian Mukunda (3), Asian Cine Planet (3), PVR at Sujana Forum Mall (2) Cinepolis at Manjira Mall (3) and Cinepolis Shamshabad (4). Consumers can file complaints to 180042500333 or 7330774444 against multiplexes. 

Not up to you to decide: HC judge
Hyderabad: The judge objected to the condition of having multiple brands of water in cinema halls. It was for the theatre owners to decide which brand of water should be sold, and it was not proper for the officials to intervene in such issues, he said. ‘Even conditions pertaining to non-packaged food were not in accordance with law’

