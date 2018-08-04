Home Cities Hyderabad

Financial dispute with kin led to acid attack

Based on a complaint from the victim Suryakumari’s husband Laxminarayana, a case was registered at Jeedimetla police station under charges of acid attack and attempt to murder.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the acid attack on a private school teacher at Chintal on Thursday night found that a financial dispute the victim’s family had with a close relative was the main reason behind the incident. Police reportedly took the suspect into custody, who was involved in the attack and are interrogating him. However investigating officials remained tight-lipped on the developments.

According to police sources, the victim’s family had a dispute with a relative’s family for the past few years over a long pending financial issue. Many times, both parties tried to settle the issue through compromise, but there was no progress, as both parties did not come to a consensus over the dispute.

Earlier on Thursday evening when the victim was at her tuition centre in Chintal, the suspect approached her and emptied an acid bottle on her. Though she escaped, a small portion of the acid fell on her face, after which she also developed irritation in her eyes.

