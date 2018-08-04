Ka Se Kavita: 24-hour poem-a-thon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:‘Ka Se Kavita,’ by now quite a household name in Hyderabad literary circles, as part of its second-anniversary celebrations, calls poets, non-poets mad for Hindustani poetry for joining ‘24-hours-poem-a-thon’ from their homes by just coming out of comfort zone to join online. It’s the same as any poetry symposium with the added flavour of knowing other friends across several cities and countries too.

They have 125 plus registrations from seven countries and 50 plus cities from all over the world to experience this poetry relay event. They have received registration from several cities in India and from USA, UK, Germany, Australia and few more. Poetry clubs from other cities like Bengaluru and Delhi will be joining them too. Eminent personalities from literature will also be joining them live from their respective places to share the expertise.

The rules to be part of the recitation in the Poem-a-thon is simple: 10-15 minutes of literary time is allotted to each participant barring the literary pieces written by their family and friends. Though the entries for the participation is closed, any of us across the globe can witness this only poetry relay program live through ‘Hindi Studio Hyderabad’ FB page or our Youtube Channel “Kasekavitahyderabad”. It will have more than 200 poems-recitation, talk on the life of poets, some advice on recitation, expert discussion on the pain and pleasure experiences going around in the world of poetry for Indian languages.

You can join the poem-a-thon by filling the form and they will be accommodated as the first-come first basis. From August 4, 6 PM to August 5, 6 PM, one can stay tuned on kasekavitahyderabad youtube channel.