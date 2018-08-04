Officials promise to enrol students in different schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Education Department has decided to not just to de-recognise the school, but also demolish the structure. It has also been decided that the 160 students enrolled in the school would be shifted to 11 different schools in the same area, as per the choice of the parents.

This decision has done little to ally the fear of parents whose focus has now shifted from the security of their children to their future. D Naveen, father of a Class 7 student of the school said that he is apprehensive about the proposed exercise of shifting students to other schools. “There is no clarity on issues like when will they release the list of schools, when will they hold the meetings with these schools, how the process will be done. We are worried and not very hopeful of government’s intervention.”

ES Venu, another parent who had already paid the entire sum of Rs 31, 000 as fee for the whole term at the commencement of the academic year said he is worried that he will now have to pay the fees all over again. Meanwhile, DEO, Vijaya Kumari has confirmed that not only will children be moved to other schools in the vicinity, parents will also be exempted from paying the fees.