Parallel Road Over Bridge at Falaknuma gets nod

The State government issued administrative sanction for the construction of parallel ROB to existing ROB at Falaknuma for an amount of Rs 47.10 crore.

Published: 04th August 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Falaknuma Palace. (File Photo| EPS/Sayantan ghosh)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:State government gave an administrative sanction for construction of parallel Road Over Bridge (RoB) to the existing RoB at Falaknuma on Secunderabad-Falaknuma Broad Guage Line.

Parallel RoB became need of the hour as the existing RoB, a two lane road is causing lot of inconvenience to the traffic due to insufficient width and the proposed parallel RoB would help in providing free flow of traffic on this stretch. The State government issued administrative sanction for the construction of parallel ROB to existing ROB at Falaknuma for an amount of Rs 47.10 crore. The GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy has sent the proposals to the State government for according administrative sanction pending approval of the Corporation.

The Consultant M/s NAC consultant Private Ltd has submitted the estimates for approaches, services roas, pavement works, drainage works, and other miscellneous works including land acquisition and drainage works. 

