Theatres continue to flout MRP rules

As many as 200 complaints were raised by denizens against the exorbitant prices charged by multiplexes and cinema theatres in the city. 

Published: 04th August 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 200 complaints were raised by denizens against the exorbitant prices charged by multiplexes and cinema theatres in the city. Complaints relating to non-mentioning of quantity were also given to the legal metrology department.

On the second day of inspections conducted by the officials of the department, 34 cases were booked against theatre owners and multiplexes for violating the law of weights and measures.  
“We observed that the multiplexes are continuing to flout the rules of the book of law. Not just the non-mentioning of the number of cool drinks on unpacked items, even the consumer helpline number is not displayed at a majority of the theatres,” said Bhaskar Reddy, Assistant Controller, Legal Metrology department.

Even a popular food outlet, KFC, was booked for selling unpacked goods without mentioning its quantity on the product.“Maximum retail price (MRP) of the water bottle is sold at high price. Only Schweeps brand of the water bottle is sold at Cinepolis in Manjeera mall and it costs `40 for half a litre and `60 for one litre. Other brands which are sold at a lesser price is not put up for display as a choice,” said K Surya Kiran, a regular movie goer.

Interestingly, it may be noted here that water tenders for the purpose of public use are to be, compulsorily, kept on the premises of all multiplexes and single screen theatres. “The owners are cleverly placing such water vendors near to the toilets. Considering the hygiene aspect, people do not drink from such places and are forced to buy from the stalls as well. And, in most cases those bottles are expensive,” Reddy noted.
Seven multiplexes were booked for violating the rules and eleven single-screen theatres were booked, on Friday.

Hyderabad Central PVR (3), RK Cinema (4), Inox Inorbit mall (4), Cinepolis (4), Asian Cinema (2), Asian Lakshmikala (2), Srilaxmi theater (1), Konark (1), Sairanga (1), Indra Nagendra (1), Mega (1), Raghavendra (1), Sandhya 70 mm and 35 mm(3), Sharadha (1), Venkatadri (1), Shivaganga (1), Vijalaxmi (1), Venkateshwara (1), and Manju (1) multiplexes and single-screen theaters were booked.
Consumers can call toll-free number 180042500333, or Whats App on 7330774444 issues of extra-charging of MRP.

