Tutor booked for ‘harassing’ students

A 25-year-old Physics tutor of a private school allegedly misbehaved with students by taking their pictures with his mobile phone. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:A 25-year-old Physics tutor of a private school allegedly misbehaved with students by taking their pictures with his mobile phone. The Amberpet police registered a criminal case under section 354 (1) (Physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of IPC.

The Amberpet police said that parents approached the police and lodged a complaint that the physics tutor of school Ramesh was taking pictures and touching them inappropriately. The school is located in DD Colony. “Students refused to go to school on Friday. After inquiring with the students for their denial to go to school, the students told their parents that the tutor was harassing them by taking pictures and videos,’’ police said.

The irate parents squatted the school premises and damaged the school furniture. When the parents tried to bring the issue to the notice of the school management, no one came forward to accept the complaint. Parents lodged a complaint with police. Based on complaint, police registered cases on tutor Ramesh, 25, and investigation is on. Police said that they took custody of tutor and were questioning him. It was revealed that he joined the school a few moths ago and he had no criminal past.

Based on proper investigation, police said they would take action. In preliminary probe, police also questioned the students and staff of school regarding behaviour of tutor Ramesh. Investigator questioned the school management.

