Centre to give three crores new LPG connections this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With five crore LPG connections given to the people of the country, deaths caused due to indoor air pollution seems to be effectively tackled by the central government. As part of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, the central government has successfully given LPG connections to families belonging to economically weaker sections.

The scheme was launched in May, 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and implemented through oil marketing companies IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL. On August 3, Sumitra Mahajan, speaker of Lok Sabha appreciated efforts taken up by Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of petroleum and natural gas for achieving the target. The target for 2018 is to see another 3 crore connections and a budget allocation of `12,800 crore was made, said an IOCL release.