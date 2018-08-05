Curious case of zero PhD admissions at MANUU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad are a worried lot. There have been zero PhD admissions in the three departments of the university. They do not know if it is the new rules or the high handedness of the officials that has caused these seats falling vacant.

What strikes as odd is that in three departments of MANUU, not a single seat has been filled up despite students being called for interviews. “Mass Communication and Journalism is one of the most popular departments in MANUU. It is surprising that no student was admitted in any of the seven seats this year. It’s the same case in Zoology and Women’s Studies as well,” said a student on the condition of anonymity.

“It appears very fishy that none of the candidates could clear the interview round. But from experience, we can say that the administration lacks the will. They would have enrolled at least or two students from these departments. It is not as if they have to shell out money from their pockets,” said another student.