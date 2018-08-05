Home Cities Hyderabad

Despite being in a city, we feel we are living in a village: Gajularamaram residents

Even areas like Bathukamma Banda and Devendra Nagar do not have a commissioned underground drainage pipelines (UGD). 

Published: 05th August 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

The road between Gajularamaram and Devendra Nagar | Vinay Madapu

By Ajay Moses @
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s tall claims, that Hyderabad has achieved open defecation free (ODF) tag, residents of Lal Saab Guda in Gajularamaram are yet to see any toilets. Walking to the nearby forest with a mug of water in hand is a reality that they have to face on daily basis. In the locality, which is devoid of a drainage network, sewage flows near the citizen’s homes. Even areas like Bathukamma Banda and Devendra Nagar do not have a commissioned underground drainage pipelines (UGD). 

“Even though we live in a city, we feel like we are in a village. In March, the authorities told us that they would install toilets but it has not happened till now,” said a local of Lal Saab Guda.  Ergo, due to the poor drainage system, mosquitoes have become a major issue, the locals point out.Due to a lack of water connections, residents are forced to shell out at least `20 for a water can of 20 litres.  “We pay `20 per barrel and every time a water tanker comes, we spend `100. We would have no problems if we had water connections,” said Yadamma, a local of Bathukamma Banda. 

Speaking to Express, Ravula Sheshagiri, corporator of Gajularamaram said that the lack of drainage network was because of the ongoing Mission Bhagiratha work. “GHMC is not giving us a ‘no-objection certificate’ due to the ongoing Mission Bhagiratha work,” he said. About Lal Saab Guda, he said that the locality had been neglected due to lack of connectivity. “We had to buy a piece of land from Dundigal forest range to construct a connecting road to the village. It’s a matter of time before the development facilities reach the locals there,” he added. 

 The stretch connecting Gajullaramam Junction and Devendra Nagar, a 3 km stretch, is in dire need of a new road. While there is a motorable road on one side,, the same cannot be said about the other. With gravel covering the entire stretch, forcing the locals to gasp for clean air as long as they have the misfortune of driving on this road

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gajularamaram residents Lal Saab Guda Underground drainage pipelines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta