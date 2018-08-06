 Sticking to your values is being real

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Her hotel room was bustling with activity as her team worked out the best outfit, hair and make up options for her as she got dressed for the upcoming fashion show. Here in the city for the launch of the Rio Tinto Australian diamonds collection by Joyalukkas, Mithali Raj turned fashionista from a cricketer for this day. Looking just as comfy and level-headed on even this unfamiliar turf, she sits down to chat with Hyderabad Express as she gets her hair and makeup done.

Excerpts:

It’s interesting to see you off the field and on the ramp. We’ve all seen your style on pitch. What is your personal style in terms of fashion?

I don’t have a particular style as such. It depends on the occasion. If the occasion demands to dress up, I don’t mind dressing up. But if I’m catching up with friends then I like being in things I’m comfortable in.

What is your absolute fashion no-no?

I’m never willing to wear anything tight.

What would you wear on a date?

I’d probably be more casual than formal or dressed up. I’d prefer the person who would date me to see the real me and not someone who is made up for a date.

Real you... What constitutes “being real” for you?

Being yourself; being the very person you are and not getting influenced by circumstances and people is being real for me. Sticking to your values and standing up for things you believe in is what being real means.

Being one of the few handful women in the sporting field, do you come across backhanded sexism still?

I still come across it a bit. It’s been engraved in our head since may years. People still write off women candidly. There are still a section of people who still believe women should stick at home. Though it changed quite a bit, there is sexism that still prevails. That mindset can’t change overnight. But the percentage of people who want women to have freedom and opportunity is increasing. More people are standing up, and things will change.



When you do come across it, how do you take it?

It is important to see the context. A lot of people think feminism is speaking against men. But it is about fighting for equal opportunity. It’s important to know the perception of the person. Going at one’s throat for saying something on a lighter note might not be necessary. But again it’s also necessary to make sure that there is no gender bias in anything.

We have to stand up. If we allow it to happen, it will happen elsewhere. It is necessary to get the point across but keeping in mind the circumstances surrounding it.

srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com @PSrividya53