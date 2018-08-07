Breastfeeding awareness high in Hyderabad

K Shiva Shanker By

HYDERABAD: About 77 per cent of women surveyed in Hyderabad have said that they exclusively breastfed their babies for up to six months, without using formula or other baby food products. This is the highest rate in the country, according to the study that was released recently to commemorate the World Breastfeeding Week that is observed August 1 to 7. The study titled ‘Breastfeeding Challenges for Indian Moms’, conducted by Momspresso and Medela to understand issues faced by mothers in India surveyed 510 mothers (between 25 to 45-years) from the metro and non-metro cities. Among them, though 46.2 per-cent of respondents from Hyderabad said that it was a challenging experience for them, 92.3 per-cent agreed that breastfeeding forms a close bond with the baby.

And, 42.3 per cent said they started facing challenges in the breastfeeding journey after giving birth in the hospital. The top six challenges faced by mother in India during breastfeeding were early day challenges such as sore and cracked nipples, latching problem, engorged breasts, issues like baby biting, issues with supply of milk, breastfeeding in public and postpartum depression. Also, 38 per cent mothers further mentioned that the initial days after the birth of the baby were the most challenging time of their breastfeeding journey.

Additionally, 37 per cent moms further mentioned that they received support from their spouse, 24 per cent moms turned to the internet for breastfeeding advice, while only 19.9 per cent sought medical advice. Though the mothers received support from their families and spouses, 30 per cent of mothers found that balancing demands from family and work, during breastfeeding, was a challenge.

“Women who delivered a baby for the first time are counseled on advantages with early initiation of breastfeeding, For instance, colostrum-first drops of milk produced, are rich of immunoglobulins which protects their newborns from infections. Also, they are trained on the right way of breastfeeding. If not breastfed appropriately, newborns suck more gas and refuse to take milk,” said Dr M Laxmi Prasanna, assistant professor at the Obstetrics and Gynecology department, Gandhi Hospital.

City far away from getting exclusive feeding spaces

As part of its programme of developing modern bus shelters across the city, the GHMC has identified around 30 ‘Grade 1’ bus shelters which will have ‘baby feeding rooms’ and as of now one such Grade 1 bus shelter located at Madhapur has the baby feeding room. However, these are just initial steps and Hyderabad still has a long way to go in creating breastfeeding-friendly spaces. Apart from a few large malls and airport, exclusive spaces are unavailable in most public spaces in the city

Mothers are counseled on breastfeeding

