Home Cities Hyderabad

Breastfeeding awareness high in Hyderabad

Women who deliver babies at government and private hospitals are counseled on the importance of breastfeeding. Attempts are also made to solve issues they might have with the process.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 77 per cent of women surveyed in Hyderabad have said that they exclusively breastfed their babies for up to six months, without using formula or other baby food products. This is the highest rate in the country, according to the study that was released recently to commemorate the World Breastfeeding Week that is observed August 1 to 7. The study titled ‘Breastfeeding Challenges for Indian Moms’, conducted by Momspresso and Medela to understand issues faced by mothers in India surveyed 510 mothers (between 25 to 45-years) from the metro and non-metro cities. Among them, though 46.2 per-cent of respondents from Hyderabad said that it was a challenging experience for them, 92.3 per-cent agreed that breastfeeding forms a close bond with the baby. 

And, 42.3 per cent said they started facing challenges in the breastfeeding journey after giving birth in the hospital. The top six challenges faced by mother in India during breastfeeding were early day challenges such as sore and cracked nipples, latching problem, engorged breasts, issues like baby biting, issues with supply of milk, breastfeeding in public and postpartum depression. Also, 38 per cent mothers further mentioned that the initial days after the birth of the baby were the most challenging time of their breastfeeding journey. 

Additionally, 37 per cent moms further mentioned that they received support from their spouse, 24 per cent moms turned to the internet for breastfeeding advice, while only 19.9 per cent sought medical advice. Though the mothers received support from their families and spouses, 30 per cent of mothers found that balancing demands from family and work, during breastfeeding, was a challenge.

“Women who delivered a baby for the first time are counseled on advantages with early initiation of breastfeeding, For instance, colostrum-first drops of milk produced, are rich of immunoglobulins which protects their newborns from infections. Also, they are trained on the right way of breastfeeding. If not breastfed appropriately, newborns suck more gas and refuse to take milk,” said Dr M Laxmi Prasanna, assistant professor at the Obstetrics and Gynecology department, Gandhi Hospital.   

City far away from getting exclusive feeding spaces
As part of its programme of developing modern bus shelters across the city, the GHMC has identified around 30 ‘Grade 1’ bus shelters which will have ‘baby feeding rooms’ and as of now one such Grade 1 bus shelter located at Madhapur has the baby feeding room. However, these are just initial steps and Hyderabad still has a long way to go in creating breastfeeding-friendly spaces. Apart from a few large malls and airport, exclusive spaces are unavailable in most public spaces in the city

Mothers are counseled on breastfeeding
Women who deliver babies at government and private hospitals are counseled on the importance of breastfeeding. Attempts are also made to solve issues they might have with the process. “We create awareness on colostrum — milk secreted the very first time — is rich in immunoglobulins which protects their newborns from infections,” said Dr M Laxmi Prasanna. “Also, they are trained on the right way of breastfeeding. If not breastfed appropriately, newborns suck more gas and later refuse milk.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
breastfeeding awareness post-partum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield