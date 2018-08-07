Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Families reinvent when dads cook’

Culinary expert, master chef personality Ajay Chopra conducted a ‘Big Daddy Chef’ competition for 17 dads along with their kids at DPS Nacharam on Saturday. A

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Culinary expert, master chef personality Ajay Chopra conducted a ‘Big Daddy Chef’ competition for 17 dads along with their kids at DPS Nacharam on Saturday. Ajay Chopra conducted a session on culinary skills as a career option for Class XI and Class XII students. Dietitian  Chandan Manroa also conducted a session for students along with the parents.All the participants were given participation certificate and top 3 were adjudged the best Daddy Chef along with their kids.

Chairman M Komaraiah, Vice Principal Nandita Sunkara, Manager Sarita and PRO Robin Michael, Sodexo GM Amit Mahajan, Business Development Manager Mahesh Mukundan and Operations Manager Vasant Krishna graced the occasion.Big Daddy Chef truly believes that family lives are reinvented when daddies enter the kitchen to cook. 

He believes its time the kitchen responsibilities are shared equally between the parents. The quirky and fun-loving chef’s motto is “Love, Pray and Cook!”  Now a “Chefpreneur”, Ajay Chopra has taken his passion for cooking to the next level with associations in the corporate, ecommerce and restaurant spaces.
Globally, Sodexo has been working for over 45 years with an array of clients in the education segment to build a sustainable environment and support academic achievements, maintain the welfare of students, teachers, and staff. In India, Sodexo operates in more than 30 schools and colleges, serving more than 85,000 meals every single day.

