Forgotten by governments, war veterans now wage daily battles for existence in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: When India went to war with Pakistan in 1965 and 1971, thousands of youth answered the call of duty and voluntarily joined the Indian Army under ‘Emergency Commission’ along with regular army soldiers. Ironically, decades later, the same men, who are now fighting old age but are left with no medical or financial support from the Indian Government, have made a desperate appeal to the Centre to come to their rescue. ‘’We are left with no choice but to ask for medical help from Pakistan and China to take care of their health issues as our repeated pleas to Indian government for help, have fallen on deaf ears,’’ say the war veterans.

On Monday, few members of Voice of War Veterans, a group of veterans who fought the two wars with Pakistan, said: “If it is not possible to extend medical facilities to us, then we urge the President of India to accord permission to us for requesting the governments of Pakistan and China for financial assistance.” As per a RTI reply obtained by Voice of War Veterans from Ministry of Defence, there are 610 surviving war veterans now who were recruited under Emergency commission.

Seventy-five-year-old Capt L Pandu Ranga Reddy, is one such veteran who had joined the army when he was 20-years-old in 1963 under Emergency Commission and served as a Second Lieutenant in the 11 Gorkha Rifles. Capt Reddy said, “Government of India asked the youth of the country, after the 1962 war with China, to join the Indian Army after which almost 12,000 youth joined under the Emergency Commission. When we joined we did not ask for anything or expect anything.

But, five years later, we were relieved but the army said that it could not provide any benefits since out service was a short one. “Every year veterans like us have been dying and the government has to provide medical benefits to just 610 of us now. We are also very old and will not survive more years. All we ask is that at least until we die, provide us with medical benefits.” The veteran also asked when an MP or MLA, or even the president could be given life-long benefits, why was it so difficult to provide the same benefits to war veterans.

Issue pending with MoD

After writing to the Indian Army many times, Capt Reddy said that in March 2016 he received a letter from the Army HQ in New Delhi saying that a consolidated case for grant of medical help to non-pensioner war veterans of ‘62, ‘65 and ‘71 wars had been taken up with the department of ex-servicemen welfare, Ministry of Defence(MoD) as a special case. However, even in October 2017, the case is still consideration with MoD. “It is sad that in countries like USA where Veteran’s Day is observed across the country, in India, war veterans are being forced to ask for help from the countries against whom they had once picked up their weapons and waged war