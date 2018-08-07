Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Ballers team in action!

Team Hyderabad Ballers celebrated their victory over Chennai Icons, last night with a success party in their hometown.

Published: 07th August 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Team Hyderabad Ballers celebrated their victory over Chennai Icons, last night with a success party in their hometown. The ambience was charged with laughter and excitement. Spotted at the party were city’s socialites and the whole team of Hyderabad Ballers.

While interacting with media, the 33-year-old Arvind Krishna said, “Eban is planning to start an academy in India and soon we will be working on franchise model. Also, we are going to be collaborating and working on a basketball centric movie, where Eban and I  will perform in lead role. We are working on the script and the plot will be mainly based on how much struggle a player has to face in his/her entire life span.

Media is very powerful in taking the message to the masses and we request the media to kindly help create and spread awareness regarding the sport and format and our team”. But the key factor to shine in the 3BL format is to strategise quickly feels this shooting guard position player, who’s also a Tollywood actor. He further said that he’s finally going to be able to cater his time towards his two passions - basketball and films. He’s coming back to films also shortly.

Elaborating about the game and the experience, 30-year-old Rohith Lokareddy, an entrepreneur and a power forward player of the Hyderabad Ballers team, says, “I have been representing Telangana at various All-India tournaments, but with this format, it will be easier to take the game to the masses. Hyderabad Ballers is a great team, we all have great fun together & that’s what builds up strong bond together.”

He adds, “Even though I have been playing for the past 14 years, this format gives me the opportunity to balance both my passion and profession, providing me with an ideal gateway to live my life.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema