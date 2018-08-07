‘I strongly believe in imagine ’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Agnijo Banerjee’s wrote his debut book, Weird Maths with his tutor, David Darling. Known as a global math prodigy of Indian origin, he pens this book which looks at maths that is all around us – that defines our intelligence and curiosity.

Excerpts:

Your favourite book of all time and why? Could you quote a passage?

My most favourite book of all time is probably, “Surely you are not joking Mister Feynman”. I thoroughly enjoyed the book about this brilliant scientist, Richard Feynman.

Your favourite fictional character and why?

I love Agatha Christie’s books and my favourite fictional character has to be Miss Marple. I love her analytical powers and systematically dissect all the available information to achieve her goal. This is akin to how I would approach a difficult mathematical problem.

Top books released in 2017, according to you?

Democracy and its Crisis by AC Grayling, Science In the Soul by Richard Dawkins

One book you would want a first edition of and why?

If I could, I would love to have a first edition of Principia Mathematica. However, I know that it is impossible to get a first edition of the Principia. I have already got a first edition of Cedric Villani’s book which is my treasured possession. The first edition I would love to have is Silent Spring by Rachel Carson. This is an awesome book where she has discussed the harmful effect of DDT on our environment. It is extremely rare to find a copy of this but I would love to have one.

Which author would you like to have tea with and what would you talk about?

If given an opportunity, I would love to have tea with prof Ian Stewart, the famous popular maths writer. I grew up reading his books and he has been my inspiration since childhood, I was overjoyed when he endorsed my maths book, Weird Maths calling it fascinating.

Which books would you take with you on a solo holiday?

1984 by George Orwell. I really enjoyed his Animal Farm – it is the funniest satirical novel I have ever read. 1984, in my opinion is one of the best prophetic books ever written. The concept of big brother watching every move is a spine-chilling concept which has proved to be true in this twenty-first century. I just love this book.

Your one guilty-pleasure read?

None. Haven’t read anything which I didn’t want to read. I love popular science books – I love crime thriller. Agatha Christie or Sherlock Holmes or Feluda in English translation. But I wouldn’t read anything which is just waste of time.

One fictional character you go to when you need a friend?

Of course Tintin. He seems to have answer for all the problems and he is probably the friendliest character on the planet. You can definitely rely on him as he takes huge risks for his friends and for what he thinks lawful and right.

What is one quality of a book you wish people would have?

Honesty. I wish people were honest and mind their own business. I strongly believe in live and let live. I believe in the song Imagine – Imagine there’s no countries It isn’t hard to do Nothing to kill or die for And no religion too Imagine all the people living life in peace...

One book you wish was never written, and why?

The book I wish was never written is Mein Kampf. This book depicts a vicious ideology and hatred for fellow humans in an unprecedented way.

What is one thing you cannot tolerate when you are reading?

Being disturbed. I love reading and do not like being disturbed at all.

Your favourite reading nook?

My favourite nook is my bed and my bedroom. I can read my books undisturbed there. I love to listen to Western classical music while reading- I find it easier to concentrate when there is Beethoven or Vivaldi playing in the background.