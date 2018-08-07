Time to ‘design’ your career

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to encourage children worldwide to explore career opportunities in arts, design and creativity, Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President for Global Design, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. launched the “Roots of Design” programme in India at Chennai Public School, Anna Nagar Campus. After successfully engaging with aspiring students across schools in Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and Beijing, Nissan is proud to introduce the initiative for the first time in India.

Spearheaded by Nissan Design along with Alfonso Albaisa, the programme is aimed at inspiring the next generation of creators and developing a different perspective towards design and creativity to solve new problems in the automotive industry.

The stimulating session by Alfonso was attended by a packed auditorium of students from Class XI and XII at Chennai Public School, their parents and staff members. Albaisa shared the story of his illustrious career with the students, providing them with a first person example of the exciting opportunities that a career in design can offer. He also gave an overview of the history of automotive design, Nissan’s design philosophy, and the future auto industry trends like artificial intelligence and automation.

Speaking at session, Albaisa said, “The world around us is changing fast and so is the auto industry. The cities we live in are becoming smarter and more connected. This in turn is affecting how consumers engage with objects around them and how they view mobility solutions to address their needs.”

“Designers will play a key role in what the future looks like, not just in the auto industry, but across technology, infrastructure, electronics, consumer durables etc. Through Roots of Design, we are opening the doors to the world of design and the numerous opportunities it offers for aspiring students across the globe,” he added.