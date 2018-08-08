Home Cities Hyderabad

Civil society welcomes strict penalties on violators in Hyderabad

‘Those breaking rules fear the law’ seems to be the case behind auto motor unions observing a one-day strike.

Published: 08th August 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

A motorist falls after crashing into an auto at Punjagutta in Hyderabad on Tuesday when he tried to pass through the traffic | S Senbagapandiyan

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Those breaking rules fear the law’ seems to be the case behind auto motor unions observing a one-day strike. Despite an outcry from the auto and bus drivers against the amendments made to the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, 1988, activists and consumer protection groups are gaga about it. “Penalties are so high we can ill-afford those.

They are proposing a penalty of Rs 5,000 for signal jumping, is it fair? Even the wrong parking is heavily penalised. Considering the poor traffic system, how can the amendment be put into force,” asked B Venkatesham, coordinator, Auto and Cab JAC.  One of the provisions of the amendments to the MV Act envisages manifold increase in the penalties on traffic rule violators. The penalty for drunk driving will go up from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000, and for dangerous driving from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.  But, road safety advocates assert that the increase in penalties is justified.

“The increase in penalties for traffic violations is pro-consumer and those who pay road taxes. If we want safe roads, then adherence to the law is necessary. The current law, formulated in 1988, is inadequate for road users and many public transport service providers do not follow traffic rules,” observed Amrith Sindhu, senior project officer (motor vehicles), Consumer Voice.

Vinod Kanumala, chief functionary, Indian Federation of Road Safety (IFRS), points out that auto and cab drivers are the biggest violators of the law. “If there no fines to deter them from doing wrong, how will they fear law? Due to poor enforcement, they have had a free run until now and the amendments will put a stop to their violations. That’s why they went on strike.”

While the provision that allows inspection of vehicles through an automated process can result in better vehicle maintenance, union leaders oppose it on the ground that it will lead to erosion of RTA’s power. Even auctioning certain bus routes for operations by private transporters is being seen as a sinister move. “If it is feared that the whole transport department may be privatised eventually, then it should be said that privatisation will ensure better services to people,” Sindhu said.

