Five puppies found beheaded in Hyderabad, animal activists cry foul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A barbaric case of animal cruelty has come to light in the Old city on Tuesday where five puppies were found beheaded in Doodhbowli area on Tuesday. The incident which has left locals disturbed came to light on Tuesday morning when the mother dog was seen sobbing beside the bodies.

An animal activist who rushed to the spot said the bodies of the puppies were decomposed and the incident must have happened 2-3 days ago. “The locals informed that the mother dog was seen pulling out the gunny bag from a garbage dump and tearing it open. It is an inhuman act of cruelty,” Hema Bandela, an animal activist, said.

Meanwhile the Hussaini Alam police nabbed a suspect named Kranti, who stays close to where the lifeless puppies were found with their mother. “The person is a habitual alcoholic so we have taken him for questioning. A case has also been registered for animal cruelty,” said G Shyamsundar, SHO Hussaini Alam police.

This incident comes close on heels of another gruesome act where over 150 dogs were allegedly poisoned by Saroornagar municipal body. Meanwhile activists say such cruelty is unheard of. “Hyderabad has only seen poisoning cases till now, but such horrifying cases haven’t been heard of,” said Shiva Kumar of People For Animals.