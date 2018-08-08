Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to raise Rs 200 crore in second round of municipal bond sale

GHMC will raise `200 crore through electronic bidding at Bombay Stock Exchnage, Mumbai on August 13.

Published: 08th August 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC will raise Rs 200 crore through electronic bidding at Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai on August 13. In this connection, GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy held a meeting with investors in Mumbai on Tuesday for raising the second tranche of Rs 200 crore through municipal bonds.
This would be the second tranche from the Rs 1,000 crore allocated to be raised through municipal bonds for the ongoing Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). SRDP is a high priority project for Greater Hyderabad. The project comprises skyways (100 km), major corridors (166 km), roads (348 km), other roads (1,400 km) and as many as 54 grade  separators and flyovers.

The Central Government has praised the efforts made by the GHMC on the bond issuance and as a token of encouragement to the GHMC, Central Government has accorded an incentive of Rs 26 crore to the GHMC for the bonds which have been raised for Rs 200 crore in the first phase in February. Commissioner also received incentive certificate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago. The first tranche of Rs 200 crore was raised through electronic bidding on February 14.

It received overwhelming response with a subscription rate of 200 per cent. As per SEBI guidelines, all municipal bonds have to be listed either on Bombay Stock Exchange or National Stock Exchange. GHMC has opted for BSE Bond EBP platform. GHMC proposes to raise remaining Rs 600 crore in the current financial year, timing to depend upon prevailing market conditions.

What are municipal bonds?

Some urban local bodies raise money from the public through bonds that are floated on a stock exchange. These bonds are generally tax-free. Bangalore Municipal Corporation was the first body in the country to float such a bond in 1997.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC Bombay Stock Exchange

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema