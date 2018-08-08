Girl who faked robbery with boyfriend caught in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-day-old robbery case reported at Mailardevpally ended on a filmy note, with the 17-year-old girl, who alleged that masked men assaulted her and looted `22.50 lakh cash, after locking her in a room, herself turning out to be the mastermind behind the incident.

The girl who was in love with Mohd Ashraf Khan(19), had made the plan and herself made arrangements for the ‘robbery’. But clues from CCTV cameras and other technical evidences landed her, her boyfriend Ashraf and his friend Mohd Naseer who helped him to hide, in the police net.

The girl was depressed over her father ill- treating her ailing mother and her siblings, due to which she wanted to run away from home and marry Ashraf. She asked Ashraf to steal the money after which he fled to Bengaluru. His friend Naseer had helped him hide the money.

The trio were nabbed and `19.45 lakh was seized from Ahsraf’s possession. According to police, Ashraf and the girl fell in love, while they were studying at private college in 2016. Last Thursday, she met Ashraf and informed that her father had recently sold a plot and the amount was kept in the home. The duo, broke the almirah lock and looted the money, and fled away. “To make the incident more real, they dropped a few notes near the almirah, to give an impression that the suspects were in a hurry” said PV Padmaja, DCP Shamshabad.