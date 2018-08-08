Home Cities Hyderabad

Girl who faked robbery with boyfriend caught in Hyderabad

The girl who was in love with Mohd Ashraf Khan(19), had made the plan and herself made arrangements for the ‘robbery’. 

Published: 08th August 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The four-day-old robbery case reported at Mailardevpally ended on a filmy note, with the 17-year-old girl, who alleged that masked men assaulted her and looted `22.50 lakh cash, after locking her in a room, herself turning out to be the mastermind behind the incident.

The girl who was in love with Mohd Ashraf Khan(19), had made the plan and herself made arrangements for the ‘robbery’. But clues from CCTV cameras and other technical evidences landed her, her boyfriend Ashraf and his friend Mohd Naseer who helped him to hide, in the police net. 

The girl was depressed over her father ill- treating her ailing mother and her siblings, due to which she wanted to run away from home and marry Ashraf. She asked Ashraf to steal the money after which he fled to Bengaluru. His friend Naseer had helped him hide the money.

The trio were nabbed and `19.45 lakh was seized from Ahsraf’s possession. According to police, Ashraf and the girl fell in love, while they were studying at private college in 2016. Last Thursday, she met Ashraf and informed that her father had recently sold a plot and the amount was kept in the home. The duo, broke the almirah lock and looted the money,  and fled away. “To make the incident more real, they dropped a few notes near the almirah, to give an impression that the suspects were in a hurry” said PV Padmaja, DCP Shamshabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema