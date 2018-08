By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The left hand side flyover at Kamineni Hospital Junction in LB Nagar will be opened to traffic on August 8 by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

The Rs 49 crore three-lane flyover is part of Phase-1 of Strategic Road Development Plan. It is 940-metre-long and 12-metre-wide one-way road. It will facilitate free flow of traffic coming from Srisailam and Vijayawada roads towards Secunderabad.