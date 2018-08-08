Stalker slits throat of 16-year-old girl in Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

Published: 08th August 2018

Cattle traders are a worried bunch with Bakrid festival right around the corner. They complain that their cattle is often confiscated by ‘anti social elements’, causing them a huge financial loss. | Sathya keerthi.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A gaping hole in the implementation of law and a lack of facilities is resulting in cattle, confiscated by police, ending up in gaushalas. Traders claim that once they end up in gaushalas, cattle are not released despite court orders. Around this time of the year, ahead of Bakrid, cattle transported into the city are closely monitored and confiscated by the cops who are allegedly aided by gau rakshaks.

If cops find any violations, like if the truck is overloaded with animals, they are confiscated and sent to gaushalas. However, this is arrangement illegal. It has found that an unimplemented section of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal’s Act -- called the Care and Maintenance of Case Property -- is cited by cops who send the animals to gau shalas.

Explaining the issue, Abdul Faheem Qureshi, advocate and President of Jamiat-ul-Quraish, told Express, “Under the main act, the Central government had introduced the section. However after it faced objection it was not implemented.” In 2017, Jamiat ul Quresh had appealed to the Supreme Court saying that the above-mentioned act won’t be implemented because it received many objections.

“The submissions were also recorded by the then Chief Justice, JS Khehar. Even an RTI reply has revealed that the Care and Maintenance of Case Property hasn’t been implemented yet. Despite this, confiscation of animals is rampant,” said Qureshi. Ministry of Environment officials reportedly informed Qureshi that they would take it up with law publications and ask them to rescind these incorrect details. According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal’s Act, which is the present law, any cattle trader’s whose animals have been found in violation can be subjected to penalty and forfeiture.

Speaking to Express, Abhijit, the manager of Satyam Shivam Sundara Gowshala in Shamsabad, said, “Police bring confiscated cattle to us because they don’t have facilities. Cattle have to be fed with grass and fodder. Where will police find that?” Abhijit also said that last year during Bakrid many confiscated cattle were brought in. However this year, none has been brought in yet.

Feel free to slaughter bulls, but not cows!

In view of upcoming Bakrid festival, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday told all stakeholders to ensure no cow is slaughtered. “Cow slaughter is banned in the State. However, goats, bulls and buffaloes can be slaughtered,” said Kumar. He also urged cattle traders to call 100 helpline and ensured that “130 patrol cars have been put into service who will be at the needed spot in 5-10 minutes.”

