Home Cities Hyderabad

Class X student hangs self as father refuses to buy him smartphone in Hyderabad

Upset over his parents refusal to buy him a smartphone,  Vivek, 16, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ventilator in their under construction home in Jagtial district on Wednesday morning. 

Published: 09th August 2018 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Upset over his parents refusal to buy him a smartphone,  Vivek, 16, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ventilator in their under construction home in Jagtial district on Wednesday morning.  It was very recently that the boy’s parents bought him a bike. However, as most his friends had a smartphone,  the boy was mounting pressure on his parents to buy him a mobile phone.

The family of four used to live in their under construction home at Sriramulapalli in Gollapalli mandal.  Vivek was a Class X at a private school in Jagtial town. The boy’s parents asked him to wait for some more time to buy a smartphone as they were constructing a new house. Vivek, however, was not convinced by his parents’ assurance, and took the extreme step.

As usual Tirupathi, Vivek’s father, woke up at 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning and was shocked to find his son hanging from the ventilator. With help of other family members, he brought down the body. Based on a complaint by Tirupathi, Gollapalli police registered a case and started investigation.  The body was sent to district government hospital for postmortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects