Class X student hangs self as father refuses to buy him smartphone in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Upset over his parents refusal to buy him a smartphone, Vivek, 16, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ventilator in their under construction home in Jagtial district on Wednesday morning. It was very recently that the boy’s parents bought him a bike. However, as most his friends had a smartphone, the boy was mounting pressure on his parents to buy him a mobile phone.

The family of four used to live in their under construction home at Sriramulapalli in Gollapalli mandal. Vivek was a Class X at a private school in Jagtial town. The boy’s parents asked him to wait for some more time to buy a smartphone as they were constructing a new house. Vivek, however, was not convinced by his parents’ assurance, and took the extreme step.

As usual Tirupathi, Vivek’s father, woke up at 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning and was shocked to find his son hanging from the ventilator. With help of other family members, he brought down the body. Based on a complaint by Tirupathi, Gollapalli police registered a case and started investigation. The body was sent to district government hospital for postmortem.