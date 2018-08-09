Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to foot skywalks’ bills

GHMC was directed to take up the construction of FoBs with its own funds but the corporation couldn’t due to a fund crunch.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With no private advertising agency coming forward to take up work on foot overbridges (FoBs) in public-private partnership in view of the state government’s disinclination to exploit the space on the entire skywalks for advertisement, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will construct 52 FoBs and eight skywalks in the city with HMDA funds.  

GHMC was directed to take up the construction of FoBs with its own funds but the corporation couldn’t due to a fund crunch. The project was then entrusted to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) who could not find contractors to take up the job. It was decided later that HMDA would only the funds.

