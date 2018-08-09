Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two bodies found floating in Pragatinagar lake

Two unidentified bodies were found floating in the Pragathinagar Lake in KPHB colony here on Wednesday morning.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two unidentified bodies were found floating in the Pragathinagar Lake in KPHB colony here on Wednesday morning. Police after examining the bodies said that one of them could have accidentally fallen into the lake, while the other could have committed suicide. Both the deceased could be aged around 40.

According to police, passersby noticed the two bodies floating in the lake. While one of the body was floating a few meters away from the bund, the other body was partly drowned. Based on the posture of the two bodies and the depth in which they were found, police have come to the above conclusion. However, postmortem examination would reveal the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Lake Police on Wednesday prevented suicide bids by four persons at different places around Hussainsagar Lake. The rescued persons were counselled by the police. The lake inspector B Dhana Laxmi said that they rescued a 24 year-old private employee, a 45-year-old help, a 38-year-old daily wager, and a 35-year-old cab driver.

TAGS
Pragatinagar lake

