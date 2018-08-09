‘Punish housing scam culprits', says Governor ESL Narasimhan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forum for Good Governance urged Governor ESL Narasimhan to direct the state government to take steps to punish the culprits both officials and non-officials who are involved in the Indiramma housing scam and initiate steps to recover the amounts illegally paid to the ineligible persons and for old houses.

FGG Secretary, M Padmanabha Reddy in a statement said that the erstwhile state government has taken up a housing programme from 2006-07 to 2013-14. During this period, about, 33.40 lakh houses were sanctioned, out of which 20.49 lakh houses were completed. While implementing the programme irregularities were noticed. It was found that in 593 villages pertaining to 26,100 houses irregularities were noticed. In 2009, the government constituted teams to conduct integrated door-to-door survey in the state. The survey revealed that 1.95 lakh ineligible beneficiaries were allotted houses violating rules and an amount of Rs 235.90 crore was paid to these ineligible beneficiaries.

In a separate meeting, Governor who reviewed a state of affairs meeting with vice-chancellors and registrars of state universities directed officials to ensure that biometric machines are set up in all colleges and take steps for the safety of women and children.