Woman admits to killing hubby in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman, who was being interrogated in connection to the murder of her husband, on Wednesday confessed to killing him with the assistance of her boyfriend. The accused Devika got married to one Jagan and the couple have two children Uday and Joshita. They are natives of Guntur district and Jagan was employed in a private hospital.

On Monday night, Jagan was found dead with traces of insecticide on the body. During the investigation, the police obtained clues that the husband was killed by two persons and postmortem report indicated that strangulation was also another cause for death.

Devika confessed to the murder and said she wanted to lead her life with her boyfriend Benarji after killing her husband. Police have formed teams and intensified probe to nab the absconding Benarji.