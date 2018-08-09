Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman admits to killing hubby in Hyderabad

A woman, who was being interrogated in connection to the murder of her husband, on Wednesday confessed to killing him with the assistance of her boyfriend.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman, who was being interrogated in connection to the murder of her husband, on Wednesday confessed to killing him with the assistance of her boyfriend. The accused Devika got married to one Jagan and the couple have two children Uday and Joshita. They are natives of Guntur district and Jagan was employed in a private hospital.

On Monday night, Jagan was found dead with traces of insecticide on the body. During the investigation, the police obtained clues that the husband was killed by two persons and postmortem report indicated that strangulation was also another cause for death.  

Devika confessed to the murder and said she wanted to lead her life with her boyfriend Benarji after killing her husband. Police have formed teams and intensified probe to nab the absconding Benarji.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects