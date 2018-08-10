26 flavours in kebabs minus the haddi

Home Cities Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The phrase ‘spoilt for choice’ assumes a new level at the Kebab Festival in Paradise. This appetising spread will not only be a treat for your taste buds, but won’t add much to your waistline too as kebabs are mostly grilled and use minimal oil.

With 26 varieties of kebabs on offer, you can choose from non-veg platter, veg platter, chicken and seafood platter. The first one to make appearance on my plate was Tandoori Jhinga Kebab (prawn). I liked that the spices were mild and did not overpower the taste of the prawn. It went well with the green mint chutney. Then came the Kalmi Kebab pieces (chicken) which were succulent drumsticks with a crispy exterior and juicy flesh.  The Chicken Tikka Kebab was spicy and tangy. Along with the mint chutney, raw onions served as an effective palate cleanser in between the kebabs.

Soon, however, the fragrance of Biryani made me go weak in the knees and I decided to go for a small helping of their Mutton Biryani. Between morsels of the spicy Biryani and sips of saccharine (but divine) Irani tea, I sunk my teeth into their Chicken Dumpukth Kebab. This, I realised, was the best of the lot and Chef Mahesh (executive chef, Imax Paradise) explained: “We make this kebab with the usual spices, but the method of preparation is different. While we have made the other kebabs in a sigree, we made this one in a covered tandoor. This makes sure that all the smoke remains inside and the meat gets a smoky flavour.” Ummm...so remember guys, smoke is good!

The Fish Malai Tikka (made from Basa fish) was sweetish and mellow and complemented the Biryani. The Mutton Galouti Kebabs were average and could have been softer. Coming to the veg platter, the Hara Bhara Kebab was mildly spiced and crispy. The Cheese Chilly Kebab, which were chillies stuffed with cheese and fried in breadcrumb batter, is sure to be a hit among Mirchi Bhajji lovers. The Stuffed Paneer Tikka was soft and flavourful. The meal ended on a sweet note with Qubani Ka Meetha.

Apart from the above, there are offbeat Kebabs like Murgh Gongura Kebab and Murgh Galangal Kebab. The former, marinated in a paste of sorrel leaves, has tried to give an Andhra twist to the spread. Murgh Galangal Kebab has been spiced with Thai Ginger. Other Kebabs on offer include Kalonji Kebab, Curry Patta Fish Tikka, Jalpari Gulnar (tiger prawns), Sufiyana Tikka etc.

Prices start from `199, and the festival is on till the end of September. It is being hosted by all their outlets in the city except the one at Inorbit Mall.

