After ORR, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao proposes Regional Ring Road for Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) on the construction of Regional Ring Road (RRR) next to the existing outer ring road (ORR).

The CM said that he would speak with officials concerned at the Centre for the release of funds. “Hyderabad is the best cosmopolitan city in the country. The city is developing in leaps and bounds. The floating population of the city has been increasing. The existing ORR cannot cater to the needs of the people. That is why the state government contemplated the construction of another ring road,” the chief minister said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a review meeting in Pragati Bhavan on Thursday | Express

He directed the officials that the RRR should start connect Sangareddy-Gajwel-Choutuppal-Mal-Kadthal-Shadnagar-Chevella-Kandi. “The length of the RRR will be 338 km with a width of 500 feet. The proposed RRR should be better than the express ways like Mumbai-Pune and Ahmedabad-Vadodara. The junctions of RRR which would lead to Vijayawada, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Nagpur cities should be developed in a better manner. At these four proposed junctions, the government will acquire 300 to 500 acres of land,” the CM announced.

Food courts, parking space, rest rooms, play areas for children, shopping malls, drinking water and toilets would also come up at these junctions, KCR added. He wanted officials to tour other countries to study better roads in order to construct the RRR in the best possible way.

CM calls on chief Justice, Governor

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday called on Governor ESL Narasimhan and Chief Justice of High Court TBN Radhakrishnan separately. The Chief Minister met the Chief Justice Radhakrishnan at the latter’s residence. According to an official release, the CM meeting the CJ was just a

courtesy call.