Dining with the Departed

HYDERABAD: As I gaze from the car window, a stunningly magnificent Malbork castle (Poland) comes into view. The Nogat River in the foreground looks almost surreal when a lone kayak boat appears, gliding on the still waters. As we walk on the bridge leading to the castle, young girls try to entice us with samples of food in wicker baskets, arranged attractively over dainty lace. My guide Renata tells me that they are from the local restaurants and engages in a charming small talk, while I click pictures of the girls clad in long, period gowns.

A costumed Alicza Michalek, the designated guide, meets us at the entrance of the castle. Dressed in the Teutonic Knight’s tunic and cape, she merges into the medieval milieu. Her voice comes clear and authentic above the whistling wind, taking us hundreds of years back in time, to the days of the warmongering Teutonic Knights (a German Roman Catholic religious order of crusaders), builders of this imposing fortress on Polish lands. The castle was built in order to host the Teutonic Order’s Grand Master, protected by his monastic knights.

A masterpiece of defensive and residential architecture of the late Middle Ages, it is the largest castle in the world by surface area, and the largest brick building in Europe built by human hands. Malbork was erected in stages from the early 70s of the 13th century, expanding several times to become the largest fortified Gothic structure, housing over 3,000 knights at one point of time. Functioning as the headquarters of the Teutonic Order for nearly two centuries, its role as a major stronghold was significant in the Teutonic Prussia.

Inside the huge castle walls, the knights had not only their monastery but also military barracks and the headquarters for the military campaigns they waged. The favourable position of the castle on the river Nogat allowed easy access by barges and trading ships arriving from the Vistula and the Baltic Sea. During their governance, the Teutonic Knights collected river tolls from passing ships, as did other castles along the rivers. They also monopolised the trade of amber.

Terribly destroyed in the last phase of World War II, the castle rose from the ruins and the conservation works are still going on. In 1997, Malbork Castle Complex entered the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List. Every year during the last week of July, a medieval fair is organized on the earthworks surrounding the castle. Its high point is the “Siege of Malbork”, one of the largest historical re-enactments in Poland. From April through August, one can see stunning Light and Sound shows on the castle grounds.

We follow Alicza like school children on an excursion and make our way through the three concentric sections of the Lower, Middle and High castles, each with greater security measures and corresponding importance. The medieval heating system set at two levels; heats stones that retain heat for five to six days, providing warmth (+18 °C) inside, against a freezing outside temperature ( – 12 °C) . And this heating is provided only for the very important people.

We enjoy being guided through a maze of corridors, courtyards and grand halls. Alicza explains the various components in each room; the ‘Grand Refectory’ is where the Grand Masters entertained their numerous guests arriving from all over Europe and also held monastic chapters. In the adjacent rooms, monks played games after or before meals to entertain themselves.

In one of the rooms, we see a pretty young lady, dressed like a noblewoman, playing the lute, bringing the true flavor of a castle. We see massive kitchens and dumbwaiters to cater to the enormous appetites of the knights. They brewed beer in large scale and each monk consumed four litres of beer per day.

An interesting feature is the ‘Toilet Tower’, which, in addition to its named purpose, was designed to be the most defensible room of the castle, capable of withstanding months of siege. The entirety is surrounded by wide moats and multiple rows of defensive walls, capable of inducing not only fear in medieval knights but also awe in the present day onlooker.

After almost a three hour tour, we enjoy a lavish lunch at the Mortuary. Yes, down in the cellar, a restaurant (Restauracja Piwniczka) is situated right in the castle’s mortuary with a medieval setting and impressive arches. As the invisible Teutonic Knights watch over our shoulders, we feast on trout fish with almond flakes, chicken with cheese, turkey with sauce & wild mushrooms, potato pancakes, vegetable kebabs, salad, potato fries, Colorette rice, cheesecake and apple strudel for dessert. It is indeed a banquet fit for the knights, my most memorable meal in the exalted company of the departed noblemen!

(The author is a documentary filmmaker and travel writer; she blogs at vijayaprataptravelandbeyond.com)