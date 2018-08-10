Home Cities Hyderabad

Dreams of the less fortunate

A three day art expo is being held in Kondapur. Proceeds go to charity

Published: 10th August 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the objective of promoting differently-abled kids and struggling artists, art enthusiast and entrepreneur Meera is showcasing Season 2 of “Affordable Art with a Heart” being held from Aug 11 to 13 in Kondapur.

The exhibition would feature a vast collection of paintings in different art forms and styles, and the proceeds will be donated to various social well-being initiatives. In addition, students of Ashray Akruti, a school for the hearing impaired will have their paintings showcased.

The key charities amongst which the benefits will be shared are Isha Vidhya, Lepcha Kottage Orphange (Sikkim), Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust (KGNMT) and Ashray Akruti. Meera said, “Art is a form of expression that every individual can connect to and with the right channels can further uplift all those who want to make a difference! ‘Affordable Art with a Heart’ was built around this thought.

The idea takes inspiration from a successful, affordable art exhibition in Singapore that showcased upcoming artists. We are building this on a 100 per cent philanthropic cause.”

Being organised at Gati’s corporate office in Kondapur, the expo will be inaugurated on August 11 at 4:30 pm and will continue from 9 am to 7 pm on August 12 and 13. For details, visit www.artwithaheart.in

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala