Dreams of the less fortunate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the objective of promoting differently-abled kids and struggling artists, art enthusiast and entrepreneur Meera is showcasing Season 2 of “Affordable Art with a Heart” being held from Aug 11 to 13 in Kondapur.

The exhibition would feature a vast collection of paintings in different art forms and styles, and the proceeds will be donated to various social well-being initiatives. In addition, students of Ashray Akruti, a school for the hearing impaired will have their paintings showcased.

The key charities amongst which the benefits will be shared are Isha Vidhya, Lepcha Kottage Orphange (Sikkim), Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust (KGNMT) and Ashray Akruti. Meera said, “Art is a form of expression that every individual can connect to and with the right channels can further uplift all those who want to make a difference! ‘Affordable Art with a Heart’ was built around this thought.

The idea takes inspiration from a successful, affordable art exhibition in Singapore that showcased upcoming artists. We are building this on a 100 per cent philanthropic cause.”

Being organised at Gati’s corporate office in Kondapur, the expo will be inaugurated on August 11 at 4:30 pm and will continue from 9 am to 7 pm on August 12 and 13. For details, visit www.artwithaheart.in