Facebook chats go awry, youth kills his girlfriend in Hyderabad

A 17-year-old girl has been murdered by her boyfriend because he was furious that she ‘tested his fidelity’.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:23 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old girl has been murdered by her boyfriend because he was furious that she ‘tested his fidelity’.

The victim was in a relationship with the accused Venkat. However, she was suspicious of his character and decided to test him. She, allegedly, created a fake Facebook profile, pretending to be another girl, and sent a friend request to Venkat.

“Venkat accepted the request and both began chatting,” said police inspector Jagan. He even invited the stranger to lunch, not knowing it was actually his girlfriend. Seeing how he was behaving, The victim started avoiding him in real life. Angered, Venkat allegedly harassed her and demanded she meet him in person.

When she refused, he took the help of another girl to persuade the victim to come to Osmania University campus to meet him. The accused then took her to the staff quarters where a heated argument broke out between them. During the altercation, in a fit of rage, Venkat slit her throat and ran away from the place. The victim bled to death.

During investigations, Venkat claimed that while he was faithful to the victim, her act of creating the fake profile led to their split.

