Hyderabad cops nab five highway thieves in Madhya Pradesh

Police say they are infamous for committing thefts from passengers travelling on buses in highways. There are cases against them in 9 States apart from Telangana.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:21 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five notorious interstate Kanjar Kherva gang members, who have indulged in at least nine offences of thefts and robberies, were arrested by the Special Operation Team (SOT) of Cyberabad Police on Thursday. The accused are natives of Kherva Jagir village in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. Based on leads, the Shamshabad SOT police led by Inspector Praveen Reddy visited Indore and nabbed them.

Police say they are infamous for committing thefts from passengers travelling on buses in highways. There are cases against them in 9 States apart from Telangana. The arrested persons are -- Md Haider Ali Khasham Multhani, 35, Sikhender Razaq, 45, Mohsin Khan, 28, Mohd Thayyub Khan, 33, Afsar Khan, 20.

“The gang members reside in a small hamlet of 70 to 80 houses. At least 50-60 persons hailing from those 80 houses have a criminal past. Many of the residents of this settlement are wanted by the police of many states. They do not allow outside state police to enter their hamlet and nab them. There are instances when police have been attacked while trying to apprehend them,” said Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

Though hailing from a remote hamlet, the gang members lead a luxurious life. The SOT police who visited their native place were shocked to find sedan cars and mansions. “They travel on highways in their luxury cars and stop at dhabas where long route buses stop. It’s there that they steal possessions of passengers,” the commissioner said.

Hyderabad cops

