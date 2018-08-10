Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad draft electoral rolls by September 1

The draft electoral rolls for Hyderabad district will be published on September 1 as door-to-door verification of existing voters has been completed.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:22 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The draft electoral rolls for Hyderabad district will be published on September 1 as door-to-door verification of existing voters has been completed. All the political parties were told to motivate their ground machinery and arrange to file the claims and objections by the individuals whose names are not found in the draft electoral rolls.

Demographically Similar Entries (DSEs), Repeated and Multiple Entries of 1,42,909 have been verified. It was found that 15,791 were accurate DSEs and action has been taken to cleanse the roll duly following the procedure. During the survey, 11,974 permanently shifted voters were identified and action to cleanse the roll is being taken as per the election law duly issuing notices to the electors concerned and so far 2,732 electors were deleted.

Coming to the registered death cases, Hyderabad District recorded 1.22 lakh between 2014 and July 2018 and the same was obtained from Registrar of Births and Deaths and mailed to all the EROs for verification. As per instructions issued by ECI,  6,477 persons with disability have been identified in Hyderabad district and flagged in the electoral roll for providing suitable amenities to them at the time of conduct of elections.
The EROs of 15 Assembly Constituencies of Hyderabad district have physically verified and prepared the rationalisation of polling station proposals. The draft list of polling stations has already been furnished to the recognized and registered political parties for offering their suggestions/objections and views.

According to the guidelines issued by ECI, Nazri Naksha is an ordinary sketch map of the polling area prepared by the BLO demarcating the geographical boundaries of the polling area and depicting settlements (habitation area), streets, roads, lakes, rivers, important buildings like polling stations.

Nazri Naksha
According to the guidelines issued by ECI, Nazri Naksha is an ordinary sketch map of the polling area prepared by the BLO demarcating the geographical boundaries of the polling area

