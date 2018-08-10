Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad MP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi raises pothole issue in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad MP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, took the menace of potholes to the parliament and posed a question at the floor of Lok Sabha. He asked the union mi

Published: 10th August 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad MP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, took the menace of potholes to the parliament and posed a question at the floor of Lok Sabha. He asked the union minister for transport, during the question hour, if any measures were taken to solve the menace of potholes in the country.

The MIM MP asked if contractors responsible for poor roads would be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “Last year in all terrorist and Naxal attacks, the security personnel and civilians who died is 803. In pothole fatalities, it is 3,597. My question is have you framed guidelines for standardised road construction and maintenance,” he questioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad MP and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo Asaduddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi