New Gen shopping comes to town

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Lakshmi Manchu inaugurated first edition of PRETX, a fashion exhibition for the youth and new millennial. The three-day exhibition is being held at N-Convention Centre at Madhapur. It is open to public from 10 am to 8 pm till August 11.

Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected check latest designer wear and fashion goods and accessories. The event is bringing together 150 of the country’s leading designers under one roof focusing on ‘new gen’ brands, styles, attitudes and preferences.

In an era of online shopping, still there is a demand for exhibitions which offer touch and feel experience of the products. Exhibitions offer experiential shopping unlike buying fashion clothes online, observed Lakshmi Manchu.

Akshath, a 22-year-old management graduate behind PRETX, says, “The market is not crowded. It is underserved. There are lot of fashion exhibition being held. As per my understanding, nearly 110 fashion exhibitions are held every year in the city. They are held in one side of the city and serve only one set of people. This is where we enter.” PRETX has 115 exhibitors displaying their products in 160 stalls. Some of the exhibitors include: Sole Affairs by Seema Mehra, Zema Fine Jewellery, Braun Chakillam, Nazar By Indu Abbot, Aarbys Designer, Sachdeva Fabrics, Chalk Studio, Ana by Archana Reddy, KKarma, Sri Krishna Saree Mandir, Emirras By Indrani, Angasutra, Urban Sandook and others.

PRETX has a stall by Nancy Bindal, who specialises in newborn photography and pregnant photography. The category is unheard before. “Newborns are my favourite subjects of photography,” says Nancy Bindal, a photographer from Chennai.