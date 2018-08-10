Of high fives and happy welcomes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Little Flower Degree College, Uppal, welcomed its freshers in a spectacular Fresher’s Party on Friday - a time when the senior students of the college extend a warm welcome to the newly joined students to allay their fears, relieve their stress and develop a bonding which might go on for a life-time.

The students were elegantly dressed in beautiful attires ranging from traditional saris to suits and jeans brightening up the auditorium.

The event commenced with a prayer. Vice Principal Jayanthi Reddy congratulated the toppers of last semester who secured 10/10. Principal Bro.

Vincent Reddy awarded each of them with a cash prize of `1,000. The juniors were motivated to reach similar heights of success in future.

The event continued with energetic and dazzling dance performances, amusing mimicry, entertaining games and mesmerizing songs amidst loud applause and cheering by the juniors. Sai Sowjanya of I CA was crowned as Miss Fresher and Shibin Thomas of I BBA as Mr. Fresher.

Bushra Razvi of I BA and A Ruben of I BBA were awarded Miss and Mr. Confidence; Chrysantha Frank of I MSCS and Dhanush L of I BtMC were titled Miss and Mr. Costume respectively. The event ended with a scrumptious meal. The celebration ended with a Vote of Thanks by Miss Fresher Sowjanya and an official Vote of Thanks by the Student President Sharon Rose.