Criminals cut open two ATMs in Hyderabad, steal Rs 13 lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case, criminals broke open cash chests of two ICICI Bank ATMs and decamped with Rs 13 lakh in cash.

The ATMs were located in Chandanagar police limits. The incident took place at around 3.30 am Friday morning. CCTV installed on the premises have caught images of at least four criminals, who had partially covered their faces with masks, entering the ATMs at Taranagar.

“They cut open the ATM units using gas cutters, broke open the cash chests and decamped with `13 lakh,” said Assistant Commissioner S Ravi Kumar. Customers who came later in the day noticed the machines broken. Police officials also blamed the bank management for failing to post security guards at these ATM centres.