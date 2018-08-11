Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad ‘cow boys’ assault man near Golconda

A person, who was allegedly transporting a cow illegally, was detained by alleged cow vigilantes and was assaulted in Golconda police station limits on Friday.

By Express News Service

The person suffered minor injuries. Police said, they received information from some passersby that two miscreants posing as cow vigilantes detained a person for allegedly transporting a cow.

Based on the information, police rushed to the spot and took the two miscreants into the custody.  
Following the incident, senior police officials visited Golconda police station and monitored the situation.

As precautionary measure, police deployed security at the station. As the incident took place in border locality of Narsingi limits, the city police also coordinated with Cyberabad police to prevent any untoward incidents.

Golconda

