Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: This is Nizampet’s highway to hell 

Residents of Nizampet say they feel like they are living on an island, disconnected from rest of the city, thanks to the pothole-ridden roads.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

The dilapidated roads on the Nizampet-Hitech City stretch in Hyderabad, apart from causing traffic jams, pose safety threats to commuters | VINAY MADAPU

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People traversing this fast-growing residential hub of west zone, flanked by ORR on one end and ORR-JNTU link road on the other, are left with a painful experience due to the horrendous condition of the road. Residents of Nizampet say they feel like they are living on an island, disconnected from rest of the city, thanks to the pothole-ridden roads.

The 4-km link road that connects Bachupally and Nizampet Gram Panchayat to ORR on one end and to the JNTU metro station on the other, becomes further narrow at Nizampet, a fast-growing residential option for the IT crowd. “It is a nightmare in the rush hours as it is the only main road linking us to the rest of the city. Not only is it damaged severely but now HMWSSB has dug it up on sides making it a traffic congestion point,” rues Sridhar Macha, a resident of Bachupally.

The link road was proposed on paper to be 100 feet wide, but is barely 30 feet at points. “The rapid urban growth and encroachments have eaten up most of the road, whatever is left is not maintained well. Making matters worse, there are hawkers and debris dumped by the water board that is digging up the sides,” says Ratna Gopal a resident of Hill County in Nizampet.

Meanwhile, authorities maintain, the work is on the anvil and would be completed soon. “We will be doing emergency repairs on the potholes within 15 days. A sum of `8 lakh has been sanctioned, and we are clearing the tender process for the same. Repairing the  damage done by HMWSSB is not under that plan right now,” said Chander Singh, Executive Engineer, Roads and Buildings department.

What about the other roads?

For an IT employee like Sridhar, whose workplace is in Gachibowli-Hitech area, there are only two options, one to go via the link road or to go via the GRIET College Road onto Bollaram road, both of which were dug up 4 months ago for water works and left undone since. “The road is no better, even though it’s for a short stretch. It’s covered with just gravel causing heavy traffic jams in evenings,” adds Sridhar. Authorities, however, maintain the work is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nizampet’s highway to hell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala