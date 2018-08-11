Man arrested for online harassment in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old man, who allegedly morphed photos of a woman and posted it on social media by creating a fake account, was arrested by Rachakonda cyber crime police on Friday. S Sai Krishna is a resident of Palvancha in Kothagudem.

Action was taken based on complaint lodged by a woman stating that an unknown person had created fake email addresses and was uploading morphed pictures of her on Facebook.

Investigations into the matter revealed that the accused had created fake FB profiles with female names and sent friend requests to over 350 account holders.