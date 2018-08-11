Home Cities Hyderabad

Nizamabad MP K Kavitha starts campaign to gift helmets

In a bid to spread awareness regarding traffic safety, Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has initiated a campaign wherein women are urged to gift their brothers helmets on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to spread awareness regarding traffic safety, Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has initiated a campaign wherein women are urged to gift their brothers helmets on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The initiative started last year and was inaugurated by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. “As a politician who regularly interacts with the youth at the grassroots level, it was depressing for Kavitha to witness the grief of family members who had lost their loved ones. Lives could have been saved with a helmet,” a statement said.

