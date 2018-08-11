Nizamabad MP K Kavitha starts campaign to gift helmets
In a bid to spread awareness regarding traffic safety, Nizamabad MP K Kavitha has initiated a campaign wherein women are urged to gift their brothers helmets on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
Published: 11th August 2018 04:45 AM | Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:45 AM | A+A A-
The initiative started last year and was inaugurated by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. “As a politician who regularly interacts with the youth at the grassroots level, it was depressing for Kavitha to witness the grief of family members who had lost their loved ones. Lives could have been saved with a helmet,” a statement said.