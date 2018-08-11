Home Cities Hyderabad

These Hyderabad areas likely to flood easily

The brief spell of moderate rains has exposed the various water inundation points across the city.

Published: 11th August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The brief spell of moderate rains has exposed the various water inundation points across the city. This included parts of Raghavendra Colony, Aknoor Bahadurpura, Harsha Toyota Miyapur, Oliphant bridge etc which were some of the worst affected. In a total, over 150 such points had been identified by GHMC this year, which would need critical intervention by the department.

Among these 150, there are some 12 points which attract a lot of traffic and get inundated easily. Labelled as ‘Road Vulnerable point’ these would need a pump set to be put in place. These points are spread across the East, South, Central, West and North zones respectively. A pumpset is deployed when the existing storm water drains are either blocked or full in capacity and cannot take in more water.

However these temporary measures may deem pointless as the natural drainage system is fast shrinking and a rainfall of more than 60 mm per hour may cause more damage. As of this month, the GHMC limits have received a maximum of 54mm rainfall. The GHMC has now planned to segregate these points as short, medium and long term projects considering their adversity and allocated a sum of `150 crore.

