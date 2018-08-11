Travel agent arrested for duping pilgrims of Rs 10 crore in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Friday arrested a travel agency for allegedly duping passengers on pretext of providing travel service to Umrah by collecting huge sum of money from them. The arrested is Sayyed Altaf Hussain, chairman of Karwane Syed-Us-Sajidin (AS) Umrah and Ziyarath Tours and Travels Pvt Ltd.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), CCS, Avinash Mohanty said that the accused collected nearly `10 crore from about 3,500 pilgrims as per the tour package charges for Umrah and Ziarath. One of his branch offices is located in Dabeerpura in the city. Hussain had set up his travel business in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh and later opened branch offices all over India.

He opened the Dabeerpura branch in 2017. He would collect anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 36,000 for Umrah and Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000 for Ziarat and cheated people.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered. During the investigation, police nabbed the accused and produced him before the court.